BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Nov 15 October was a mixed bag for most major U.S. banks, with delinquency rates falling at JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America Corp and rising at Capital One Financial and Discover Financial.
Net charge-off rate Delinquency rate
Oct 2012 Sept 2012 Oct 2012 Sept 2012 JPMorgan Chase 3.47 3.54 1.94 1.97 Discover Financial 2.01 2.19 1.84 1.82 Capital One Financial 4.25 3.93 3.66 3.52 Bank of America Corp 4.53 4.51 3.13 3.15 American Express 1.9 1.9 1.3 1.3 Citigroup 4.03 3.98 2.39 2.29
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.