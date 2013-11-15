UPDATE 2-Oil falls on lower China growth targets, doubts on Russian output curbs
* China cuts growth target to 6.5 pct, could be negative for oil demand - analyst
Nov 15 Delinquency rates rose for JPMorgan Chase, Capital One Financial and Discover Financial for the month of October, as consumers delayed payment of their loans. The companies reported mixed credit card charge-offs rates for the month.
Net charge off rate Delinquency rate
Oct 2013 Sept 2013 Oct 2013 Sept 2013 JPMorgan Chase & Co 2.82 2.63 1.60 1.57 American Express 1.5 1.7 1.1 1.1
Bank of America 3.50 3.31 2.37 2.40 Capital One Financial 3.74 3.41 3.54 3.46 Discover Financial Services 1.56 1.73 1.59 1.55 Citigroup Inc 2.44 2.92 1.77 1.91
* China cuts growth target to 6.5 pct, could be negative for oil demand - analyst
March 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 12 points at 7,362 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * STANDARD LIFE-ABERDEEN ASSET: Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management, two of Scotland's most well-known financial firms, are in talks over an 11 billion pound ($13.5 billion) tie-up to create Britain's largest investment manager. * SHAWBROOK: British bank Shawbrook Group Plc said on Friday it has received a joint offer from two private equity firm
PARIS, March 6 PSA Group has agreed to buy European rival Opel from General Motors in a deal valuing the business at 2.2 billion euros ($2.3 billion), the companies said on Monday, creating a new regional car giant to challenge market leader Volkswagen.