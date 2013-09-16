BRIEF-Taaleri aims to launch wind power projects valued in the US and Canada
* Aims to launch wind power projects valued at approximately $600 million in the USA and Canada. Source text for Eikon:
Sept 16 Delinquency rates fell at most major U.S. banks for August as more consumers continued to keep up with their bill payments. Delinquency rates, however, rose for Capital One Financial and Discover Financial. Credit card charge-offs have fallen, except for JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Capital One Financial.
Net charge off rate Delinquency rate
Aug 2013 July 2013 Aug 2013 July 2013 JPMorgan Chase 3.13 3.01 1.54 1.57 American Express 1.7 1.8 1.0 1.1 Bank of America 4.08 3.68 2.39 2.47 Capital One Financial 3.85 3.76 3.24 3.18 Discover Financial 1.77 1.80 1.52 1.51 Citigroup 2.71 2.83 1.9 1.93
* Extends makemytrip merchant partnership to facilitate hotel bookings in addition to international flight bookings Source text - (PayPal, one of the world's leading payments platforms today announced an extension of its merchant partnership with MakeMyTrip, leading Indian online travel booking company, to facilitate hotel and holidays booking in addition to airline tickets.) Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, March 7 Asian shares rose on Tuesday, diverging from New York markets that slipped on concern about President Donald Trump's ability to focus on economic policies.