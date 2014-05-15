May 15 A majority of big U.S. banks reported a drop in delinquency rates for the month of April as customers made their credit card payments on time. Charge-offs also fell at these banks.

Citigroup Inc was the only one to report a rise in both delinquency and charge-off rates.

Net charge-off rate Delinquency rate

Apr 2014 Mar 2014 Apr 2014 Mar 2014 JPMorgan Chase 3.05 3.07 1.44 1.53 American Express 1.6 1.8 1.0 1.1 Bank of America 3.42 3.55 2.08 2.18 Capital One 3.98 4.18 2.82 3.02 Discover Financial 1.72 1.81 1.52 1.57 Citigroup 2.59 2.30 1.54 1.53 (Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore)