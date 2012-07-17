BRIEF-Petrus Resources announces increase to previously announced private placement
* Petrus resources announces increase to previously announced private placement
July 16 Delinquency rates and net charge-offs fell at most major U.S. banks as more consumers continued to pay their bills.
Net charge-off rate Delinquency rate
June 2012 May 2012 June 2012 May 2012 JPMorgan Chase 3.71 3.93 2.06 2.09 Discover Financial 2.40 2.65 1.88 1.93 Capital One Financial 3.41 3.85 3.16 3.14 American Express Co 2.0 2.2 1.2 1.2 Bank of America Corp 5.04 5.52 3.23 3.32 Citigroup 3.74 5.20 2.44 2.55
(All figures in percent) (Compiled by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore)
* Atos acquires Zdata, a premier consulting firm with unparalleled expertise in big data solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers and PR spring project update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: