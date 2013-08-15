BRIEF-Shimamura Co oper profit likely rose about 20 pct for year ended Feb - Nikkei
* Shimamura Co Ltd operating profit for the year ended in February likely rose about 20 percent to a record 49 billion yen - Nikkei
Aug 15 Delinquency rates fell in most major U.S. banks for the month of July as consumers made quick payment of their loans. Delinquency rate however rose marginally in Citigroup Inc and Capital One Financial Corp. Charge-offs fell for all the banks.
Net charge off rate Delinquency rate
July 2013 June 2013 July 2013 June 2013 JPMorgan Chase 3.01 3.18 1.57 1.58 American Express 1.8 1.9 1.1 1.1 Bank of America 3.68 4.21 2.47 2.52 Capital One Financial 3.76 4.06 3.18 3.05 Discover Financial 1.80 2.20 1.51 1.52 Citigroup 2.83 2.89 1.93 1.89
* Shimamura Co Ltd operating profit for the year ended in February likely rose about 20 percent to a record 49 billion yen - Nikkei
* Medtronic plc says medicare reimbursement for leadless pacemaker available for use in u.s.
WASHINGTON, March 10 The U.S. Transportation Department said automakers recalled a record high 53.2 million vehicles in 2016 in the United States in part because of a massive expansion in callback to replace Takata Corp air bag inflators.