Aug 15 Credit card charge-offs and delinquency rates continued their decline at most major U.S. lenders in July, signalling American consumers have been able to keep up with their bill payments.

However, Bank of America recorded a higher charge-off rate last month, as it included a one-time loss on accounts associated with deceased customers. Also, Capital One posted a marginally higher delinquency rate in July.

Net charge-off rate Delinquency rate

July 2011 June 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Bank of America 7.43 6.97 4.05 4.16 JPMorgan Chase 4.78 4.94 2.52 2.59 Discover Financial 3.83 4.04 2.60 2.71 Capital One Financial 3.77 4.41 3.37 3.33 Citigroup Inc 6.64 6.47 3.39 3.56 (All figures in percent)

