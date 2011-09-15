BRIEF-Elementis says to buy SRLH Holdings for $360 mln
* Entered into an agreement to acquire SRLH Holdings, Inc. From an affiliate of one rock capital partners, llc for an enterprise value of us$360 million
Sept 15 Credit card charge-offs and delinquency rates continued their decline at most major U.S. lenders in August, signalling American consumers have been able to keep up with their bill payments.
However, Citigroup Inc and Capital One showed a slight decline in credit quality.
Net charge-off rate Delinquency rate
Aug 2011 July 2011 Aug 2011 July 2011 Bank of America 6.79 7.43 3.96 4.05 JPMorgan Chase 4.67 4.78 2.48 2.52 Discover Financial 3.60 3.83 2.49 2.60 Capital One Financial 4.10 3.77 3.43 3.37 Citigroup Inc 6.92 6.64 3.35 3.39 (All figures in percent)
(Compiled by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore)
Feb 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 23 points at 7,252 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Acquires 40 percent of HEA Expertise Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)