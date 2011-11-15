(Adds Citigroup's October rates)

Nov 15 Credit card charge-offs and delinquency rates rose slightly at most major U.S. lenders in October, as a weak economy and stubbornly high unemployment rates took a toll on American consumers trying to keep up with their bill payments, but remained near historically low levels.

Net charge-off rate Delinquency rate

Oct 2011 Sept 2011 Oct 2011 Sept 2011 Bank of America 5.98 5.99 3.97 3.99 JPMorgan Chase 4.18 4.13 2.55 2.53 Discover Financial 3.26 3.17 2.48 2.50 Capital One Financial 3.96 3.90 3.73 3.65 American Express Co 2.3 2.6 1.5 1.5 Citigroup 5.66 5.87 3.26 3.30 (All figures in percent)

