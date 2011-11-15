MOVES-Apple exec for business sales departs
Feb 7 John Solomon, hired by Apple to sell its products to big businesses and government, has left his position, the company said on Tuesday.
(Adds Citigroup's October rates)
Nov 15 Credit card charge-offs and delinquency rates rose slightly at most major U.S. lenders in October, as a weak economy and stubbornly high unemployment rates took a toll on American consumers trying to keep up with their bill payments, but remained near historically low levels.
Net charge-off rate Delinquency rate
Oct 2011 Sept 2011 Oct 2011 Sept 2011 Bank of America 5.98 5.99 3.97 3.99 JPMorgan Chase 4.18 4.13 2.55 2.53 Discover Financial 3.26 3.17 2.48 2.50 Capital One Financial 3.96 3.90 3.73 3.65 American Express Co 2.3 2.6 1.5 1.5 Citigroup 5.66 5.87 3.26 3.30 (All figures in percent)
(Compiled by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore;)
Feb 7 John Solomon, hired by Apple to sell its products to big businesses and government, has left his position, the company said on Tuesday.
* Franklin Resources Inc reports 5.4 percent passive stake in Mosaic Co as of Dec. 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2lmVN9z) Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, Feb 7 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co said on Tuesday it expects to benefit from several major policy changes proposed by President Donald Trump and believes it can adjust to any potential disruptions to trade with key partners such as Mexico.