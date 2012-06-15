June 15 Delinquency rates fell at most major U.S. banks, as more consumers continued to keep up with their bill payments. Credit card charge-offs also have fallen, except for Discover Financial.

Net charge-off rate Delinquency rate

May 2012 April 2012 May 2012 April 2012

JPMorgan Chase 3.93 4.19 2.09 2.21 Discover Financial 2.65 2.60 1.93 2.04 Capital One Financial 3.85 4.07 3.14 3.18 American Express Co 2.2 2.4 1.2 1.3 Bank of America Corp 5.52 5.69 3.32 3.45 Citigroup 5.20 5.93 2.55 2.71 (All figures in percent) (Compiled by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore)