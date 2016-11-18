NEW YORK, Nov 18 (IFR) - Junk-bond issuers are using aggressive new terms that make it easier for them to breach bond covenants voluntarily, a trend that has some in the market up in arms.

Recent trades from Rackspace and ServiceMaster explicitly rule out a premium payment for bondholders in the event of a covenant breach.

Although those deals found plenty of willing buyers, critics say the language marks a sea-change in the protections on offer for junk-bond investors, who by definition are already undertaking greater risks than buyers of high-grade bonds.

"In my 20 years as a lawyer in the high-yield bond market, this is the worst potential covenant change I have ever seen," Covenant Review CEO Adam Cohen said this week.

The changes have been occasioned by a US court ruling in September against pawn shop operator Cash America.

The court ordered Cash America to pay a make-whole premium to bondholders, because the sale of the majority of a wholly owned subsidiary violated covenants in its bond indenture.

"Most practitioners that are sophisticated in this area believe that the case was wrongly decided," said a partner at an international law firm who advises issuers and underwriters.

"This [new bond] language is a vaccination [against that]," he told IFR, calling it "an attempt to clarify what most practitioners thought was the case all along".

POWER OUTRAGE

Cloud computing company Rackspace was the first to introduce the change, putting the language in a US$1.2bn bond backing its LBO from private equity giant Apollo Global Management.

Covenant Review, which provides research on bond terms for the buyside, called the provision in the October deal "outrageous" and warned investors against buying into similar offerings.

But just a week later, building maintenance company ServiceMaster included similar terms in a US$750m bond sold to refinance existing debt.

According to Covenant Review, the changes might allow issuers to take on increased credit risk, default "with near impunity" and deprive investors of "hundreds of millions of dollars of consent fees".

Companies pursuing asset sales and spin-offs, or that plan to sell themselves to private equity firms through a leveraged buyout, often risk breaching covenants in their debt indentures.

But they usually offer bondholders a fee to obtain a waiver - or opt to buy back outstanding notes at a premium - so that they can act without worrying about a default.

By stating from the outset that bondholders are not entitled to premium payments upon a covenant breach, however, the new provisions are in effect tilting the balance of power against bondholders.

"At the end of the day, what the provision does is to remove any ambiguity and resolve it in favour of the issuer," said Justin Cooke, a partner at law firm Allen & Overy.

One example comes from the Rackspace LBO itself.

Because Apollo's proposed terms would have tripped some of the covenants on Rackspace's pre-LBO debt, it had to agree to retire that debt at the make-whole price of 115 cents to the dollar.

According to Covenant Review analyst Ross Hallock, if the new language had been in those notes, investors would only have had the option to stay in the bonds or declare the debt immediately due at par in a so-called acceleration.

Even with the new language, neither the Rackspace nor ServiceMaster bonds appeared to have been met with significant push-back from investors.

And the new provisions are likely to become just another element to factor in as issuers and investors negotiate pricing.

"If that creates trepidation on the part of the buyside, they can price that into the issuance," said Cooke. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie and Matthew Davies)