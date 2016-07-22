NEW YORK, July 22 (IFR) - Borrowers barred from the US high-yield market just a few months ago are coming back, following a substantial rally in credit spreads. But investors are extracting a cost from credits they think are particularly risky at this stage in the credit cycle.

Market technicals for the asset class are arguably the best they have been this year.

The average spread on high-yield debt has tightened some 117bp to Treasuries plus 540bp since late June, when it blew out to 657bp in the aftermath of Britain's shock vote to quit the EU.

Recent tightening has been driven by more than US$6.47bn of inflows into high-yield funds in just the last three weeks, as investors grabbed US assets that pay better than the negative yields in European and Asian debt.

"There has clearly been a very strong rally," said Peter Toal, global head of non-investment grade bond syndicate at Barclays.

"It's because of a flight to the US, and it's a response to lower and negative rates in the rest of the world and in other asset classes."

High-yield issuers have taken advantage of this improved sentiment by raising US$8.945bn in bonds in just the last few weeks. Some - including those from the troubled oil and gas E&P sector that many investors had shunned earlier this year - have even been able to increase the size of their bond offerings.

Extraction Oil & Gas Holdings, for example, upsized its debut junk bond by US$50m to US$550m, pricing the unsecured trade at par to yield 7.875% - inside the 8% area price talk.

"We've seen a number of commodity issuers and E&P names that can do unsecured deals again," said John McClain, portfolio manager at Diamond-Hill Capital Management.

"That would have been unfathomable back in February."

PRICED TO SELL

But not every deal has been a slam dunk, which some bankers said showed investors were being more methodical about what they are buying in the rally.

"As far as issuers are concerned, the market is wide open," said Greg Zappin, a high-yield portfolio manager at Penn Mutual Asset Management.

"But access is one thing, and the price to clear the market is another."

For example, a US$470m eight-year non-call three secured offering for Cloud Crane, rated B3/B, was priced recently at par with a double-digit yield of 10.125%, or 320bp more than where Single B rated credits were trading on average at the time, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch data.

The hefty yield on the bond, which partly financed its buyout by private equity group Apollo, was because of the cyclical nature of its business sector.

Darren Hughes, a high-yield portfolio manager at Invesco, also said the leverage was much higher than the stated 4.5x when adjustments were taken into account.

Meanwhile, trucking firm US Xpress was forced to pull a junk bond sale Wednesday after investors demanded about 200bp more in yield than where the deal was first marketed.

NOT DESPERATE

Investors said they were looking for yieldy assets, but were not desperate.

"We can debate about how late we are in the credit cycle, but many investors are up 8%-9% on the year so it's a bit late for risk-taking," said Hughes. "We want yields in the 6%-7% range. We're not chasing distress or taking big risks."

The US high-yield bond market has returned an impressive 12.388% so far this year, according to BAML data - and while many accounts are lagging that, they have still done very well compared with other asset classes.

"You don't really need to go into riskier credits to get alpha," said Penn Mutual's Zappin.

He pointed to the secondary performance of new issues in the 5%-6% yield range, such as the deal from Rivers Pittsburgh, which is up three points since pricing in mid-July.

In coming weeks, however, any investor resolve to stay out of very risky debt will be tested - especially as the calendar for new bond supply is fairly light.

Bankers have pulled forward a US$600m bond sale backing the buyout of time-share company Diamond Resorts by Apollo, hoping to get good traction as investors look to put cash to work.

Some investors said they were leery about the expected Triple C rating on the bonds and taking exposure to a sector that has been criticized for aggressive marketing practices. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan, Paul Kilby and Matthew Davies)