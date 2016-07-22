NEW YORK, July 22 (IFR) - Borrowers barred from the US
high-yield market just a few months ago are coming back,
following a substantial rally in credit spreads. But investors
are extracting a cost from credits they think are particularly
risky at this stage in the credit cycle.
Market technicals for the asset class are arguably the best
they have been this year.
The average spread on high-yield debt has tightened some
117bp to Treasuries plus 540bp since late June, when it blew out
to 657bp in the aftermath of Britain's shock vote to quit the
EU.
Recent tightening has been driven by more than US$6.47bn of
inflows into high-yield funds in just the last three weeks, as
investors grabbed US assets that pay better than the negative
yields in European and Asian debt.
"There has clearly been a very strong rally," said Peter
Toal, global head of non-investment grade bond syndicate at
Barclays.
"It's because of a flight to the US, and it's a response to
lower and negative rates in the rest of the world and in other
asset classes."
High-yield issuers have taken advantage of this improved
sentiment by raising US$8.945bn in bonds in just the last few
weeks. Some - including those from the troubled oil and gas E&P
sector that many investors had shunned earlier this year - have
even been able to increase the size of their bond offerings.
Extraction Oil & Gas Holdings, for example, upsized its
debut junk bond by US$50m to US$550m, pricing the unsecured
trade at par to yield 7.875% - inside the 8% area price talk.
"We've seen a number of commodity issuers and E&P names that
can do unsecured deals again," said John McClain, portfolio
manager at Diamond-Hill Capital Management.
"That would have been unfathomable back in February."
PRICED TO SELL
But not every deal has been a slam dunk, which some bankers
said showed investors were being more methodical about what they
are buying in the rally.
"As far as issuers are concerned, the market is wide open,"
said Greg Zappin, a high-yield portfolio manager at Penn Mutual
Asset Management.
"But access is one thing, and the price to clear the market
is another."
For example, a US$470m eight-year non-call three secured
offering for Cloud Crane, rated B3/B, was priced recently at par
with a double-digit yield of 10.125%, or 320bp more than where
Single B rated credits were trading on average at the time,
according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch data.
The hefty yield on the bond, which partly financed its
buyout by private equity group Apollo, was because of the
cyclical nature of its business sector.
Darren Hughes, a high-yield portfolio manager at Invesco,
also said the leverage was much higher than the stated 4.5x when
adjustments were taken into account.
Meanwhile, trucking firm US Xpress was forced to pull a junk
bond sale Wednesday after investors demanded about 200bp more in
yield than where the deal was first marketed.
NOT DESPERATE
Investors said they were looking for yieldy assets, but were
not desperate.
"We can debate about how late we are in the credit cycle,
but many investors are up 8%-9% on the year so it's a bit late
for risk-taking," said Hughes. "We want yields in the 6%-7%
range. We're not chasing distress or taking big risks."
The US high-yield bond market has returned an impressive
12.388% so far this year, according to BAML data - and while
many accounts are lagging that, they have still done very well
compared with other asset classes.
"You don't really need to go into riskier credits to get
alpha," said Penn Mutual's Zappin.
He pointed to the secondary performance of new issues in the
5%-6% yield range, such as the deal from Rivers Pittsburgh,
which is up three points since pricing in mid-July.
In coming weeks, however, any investor resolve to stay out
of very risky debt will be tested - especially as the calendar
for new bond supply is fairly light.
Bankers have pulled forward a US$600m bond sale backing the
buyout of time-share company Diamond Resorts by Apollo, hoping
to get good traction as investors look to put cash to
work.
Some investors said they were leery about the expected
Triple C rating on the bonds and taking exposure to a sector
that has been criticized for aggressive marketing practices.
