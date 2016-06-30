(Corrects name of company in graf 6)
By Davide Scigliuzzo
NEW YORK, June 30 (IFR) - Leveraged finance bankers are
expecting a paltry second half in US high-yield as worries about
volatility, dwindling refinancing opportunities and a drought in
M&A keep a lid on new business.
Until recently the high-yield market was on a roll, with
junk-rated companies raising more than US$82bn in the second
quarter - more than double the tally in each of the previous
three quarters, according to IFR data.
But overall volumes have been steadily declining since 2013,
driven in part by a rout in the energy sector and a fall-off in
leveraged buyouts.
And after big recent acquisition financings for computer
giant Dell and data storage provider Western Digital, the
current M&A bond pipeline is only about US$5bn, bankers say.
"The biggest risk is that everybody does nothing for a
while," said Mark Durbiano, head of domestic high yield at
Federated Investors.
One possible jumbo financing - for the merger between
pipeline company Energy Transfer Equity and Williams Companies -
is off the table after the US$37.7bn deal fell apart this week.
Other acquisitions are struggling to get done due to the
steep disconnect between buyers and sellers on valuations, one
senior leveraged finance banker told IFR.
"Buyout firms have more and more money, but people are not
putting assets for sale until prices recover," the banker said.
"There is nothing to underwrite."
LIMITED OPPORTUNITY
In an attempt to drum up new business, some bankers are
pitching dividend recapitalization deals - the selling of new
debt to pay a special dividend, often to private equity owners.
But investors have proven to be picky about such deals -
penalizing companies for piling on too much leverage - meaning
the option is limited to junk credits with strong operating
performance.
For example, even a double-digit yield proved not enough to
lure investors into a US$485m offering from transportation
company TRAC Intermodal, which was eventually forced to yank the
trade from the market earlier this year.
"You could still see dividend recaps," said Jon Stanley, a
portfolio manager at Newfleet Asset Management. "But there is
only appetite for companies and industries with good
fundamentals."
Refinancings, meanwhile, are one of the only other sources
of high-yield supply - but opportunities are limited there too.
Many issuers took advantage of a rally earlier this year to
term out debt and, according to a February report from Moody's,
US junk-rated companies have just US$38bn of bonds maturing in
2017.
"When you look at maturity profile of the high-yield market,
it is relatively light over the next 12 to 18 months," said John
Rote, managing director of high yield capital markets at RBC.
Among the few deals in the pipeline are financings backing
the buyouts of Maxim Crane and Dell's software business.
The former could be an interesting test case, as some
investors are leery about both the cyclical nature of the crane
business and the typically aggressive behavior of Apollo, the
deal's sponsor.
Investors had expected lead underwriter JP Morgan to
formally begin marketing the deal right after the UK referendum
on leaving the European Union.
But the outcome of the vote, and the volatility that ensued,
put those plans on hold, one investor said.
Francisco Partners and Elliott Management meanwhile are
expected to tap the market over the coming months to finance
their planned acquisition of computer marker Dell's software
business.
The deal, which was underwritten by Credit Suisse and RBC,
is expected to include bonds and loans worth around
US$1.3bn-$1.4bn, the first leveraged finance banker said.
Also still to come is a roughly US$500m secured bond for
Veritas - the final piece of a hung leveraged buyout financing
for Carlyle's acquisition of the software company.
