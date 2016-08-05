NEW YORK, Aug 5 (IFR) - Some energy companies still have
access to the US high-yield market despite concerns that the dip
in oil prices to around US$40 a barrel could create more stress
in the troubled sector.
Bankers who have been talking regularly to energy firms said
at least a dozen companies are in a position to raise debt to
refinance bank loans or existing bonds in coming months.
One banker said the next primary deal in the sector could
come as soon as next week if conditions remain supportive.
Investors have generally been amenable to buying bonds from
credits that diligently repaired their balance sheets over the
past several months and are now on firmer grounds to withstand
lower prices.
A tightening of credit spreads amid a global hunt for yield
has also helped support bond prices in the energy sector,
especially for low-cost producers and midstream companies.
As US crude plunged by 20% from its June highs, the average
yield on junk-rated energy bonds has hovered around 9.5% - a far
cry from the 12.5% seen in April, when oil was last around the
current US$41 a barrel.
Extraction Oil & Gas in July became the second exploration
and production company to price an unsecured bond this year,
upsizing the five-year issue to US$550m from the US$500m
initially targeted.
The Denver-based producer will use proceeds from the deal -
which was priced to yield 7.875%, inside talk of 8% area - to
refinance second-lien debt as it prepares to go public.
Credits similar to Extraction - privately held companies
with expensive bank debt considering an IPO - as well as good
quality credits with high-coupon bonds outstanding are all seen
as potential candidates to tap the market.
Some of the companies that could easily tap bond investors
are independent oil and gas producers in the sought-after
Permian basin such as Diamondback Energy, RSP Permian and Concho
Resources.
"If you have outstanding bonds that are yielding less than
7.5%, you have access to market," said the banker.
Concho could be an obvious candidate for refinancing as its
US$600m 2021s carry a coupon of 7% but trade at a much tighter
yield - around 5.7%.
"It's not something they have to do, but trades like that
make sense," said the banker.
LIMITED
Outside of refinancing attempts, however, opportunities for
new debt offerings appear limited.
Wary of adding leverage to their business, a number of
independent producers have recently opted to finance asset
purchases with equity rather than debt.
In spite of its strong credentials in the bond market,
Diamondback raised US$490m in equity in July to buy new acreage
in the Delaware basin.
And investors still have sufficient appetite for equity as
many see it as an opportunity to capture additional gains if oil
prices ultimately recover.
Nonetheless, some of the companies that were preparing to
tap the market over the summer after posting their quarterly
earnings may ultimately decide to wait if oil prices don't
recover from current levels.
"Even if they don't work at US$40, companies that make up
the bulk of the (high-yield energy) index have long liquidity
runways," said James Spicer, an analyst at Wells Fargo
Securities.
"A lot of them have repaired their balance sheets over the
past few months and can afford to wait and be opportunistic."
