NEW YORK, Sept 9 (IFR) - Investors rushed into the riskiest trades this week and proved beyond doubt that the primary market is now wide open for every kind of junk-rated borrower willing to issue bonds.

Over US$8bn of new high-yield bonds from a wide variety of issuers - highly leveraged companies to those carrying the lowest ratings - were priced this week.

A number of them were increased in size during bookbuild and almost all were priced tighter than initial whispers.

"No matter what industry or rating, all deals are heavily oversubscribed and a lot are being done on reverse enquiry," said Jon Stanley, a portfolio manager at Newfleet Asset Management.

One of the issuers that had no problem issuing bonds was Beazer Homes - one of the most highly leveraged public home-builders in the US.

Its leverage, according to S&P, was around eight times as of the end of June, which is well in excess of the six times that US regulators typically regard as problematic under leveraged lending guidelines.

But that did not seem to matter to investors, as the bond deal was upsized to US$400m from the US$300m initially targeted.

The unsecured deal, rated B3/B-, was priced at 8.75% - the tight end of price talk.

"That is the kind of name that in a cyclical downturn could struggle to get their refinancing done," said one portfolio manager who did not participate in the deal.

Another successful issuer was aluminium producer Novelis, which comes from a sector that suffered earlier in the year due to a slump in commodity prices. The company was able to raise US$1.5bn on Wednesday through a new B2/B rated 10-year non-call five that was priced at 5.875% - inside the 6% area price talk.

Also in the mix were packaging company Ardagh and bearings producer Schaeffler. Both sold senior secured payment-in-kind notes - which give issuers the option to forgo cash interest payments. The notes were rated Caa2/CCC+ and Ba1/B+ respectively.

PIK notes were frowned upon after they unravelled following the sub-prime crisis, so their comeback is seen as a reflection of a market focused more on yield rather than risk.

Bankers said they were urging borrowers to seize the current window in case it shuts later in the year ahead of the US presidential elections.

"The elections could be nothing or could create a lot of volatility," said one banker. "If you know you need money in 2016, you want to get it now."

SAVINGS

Issuing bonds now could allow issuers to save on interest costs and spruce up their balance sheets.

Building products maker Louisiana-Pacific, for example, shaved some 250bp off its annual interest payments by pricing a US$350m eight-year note at 4.875%. The new bonds, rated Ba3/BB, finance a tender on its 7.5% 2020s.

"What you are seeing is what every CFO should be doing today: move out maturity walls and lower interest expense," said Darren Hughes, a high-yield portfolio manager at Invesco.

"Their companies' ability to weather the storm in the next downturn is dramatically enhanced." (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan and Matthew Davies)