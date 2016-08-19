NEW YORK, Aug 19 (IFR) - Resistance is futile for some
investors eyeing risky Triple C bonds as spreads and absolute
returns continue to tighten across the board.
Throughout the year, investors have been wary of paper rated
below Double B. But a global chase for yield across fixed-income
assets is now starting to erode that reluctance.
The average yield on Triple C paper this week reached
13.83%, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch data. That is
still juicy compared with 4.49% on Double Bs, but is down from a
peak of 21.68% reached on February 11.
And Triple C bonds have posted total returns of 25.09% so
far this year, compared with 11.79% on Double B rated notes.
"There is a lot of cash coming into high-yield, but you
still have asset managers that are a bit concerned about risk,"
said one leveraged finance banker.
The reluctance to rush into bonds with such low ratings was
partly driven by concerns over the outlook of the US economy and
losses many funds suffered in their energy portfolios earlier
this year as oil sold off.
As markets recovered, the mindset was still to avoid taking
too much risk in a rally that many thought would remain fragile.
Issuance of bonds with Triple C ratings is currently running
some 60% below last year's level, according to UBS.
Supply, however, could gather pace as more Triple C rated
borrowers are expected to hit the market with new deals in
coming weeks to take advantage of a recovery in commodity prices
and investors' hunt for yield.
PIVOT TO TRIPLE C
"People are dipping into the Triple Cs again," said a second
banker, who argued that deals for companies in cyclical sectors
or those perceived as turnaround stories would clear this market
albeit at a "premium price".
Bankers said the placement this week of a bond and loan
package backing Apollo's US$2.2bn takeover of timeshare operator
Diamond Resorts, showed buyers were more amenable to Triple C
risk.
The deal was first announced in late July but was delayed
after an accounting mistake, announced during the marketing of
the debt sale, forced the company to restate earnings for the
past two years.
Faced with pushback from investors who demanded greater
protection against early redemption, Diamond tweaked the
structure of the financing twice, shifting US$500m from a term
loan to a new seven-year non-call three secured bond.
The Triple C rated portion of the deal - a US$600m
eight-year non-call three unsecured bond - was ultimately priced
at a yield of 11%, at least 50bp wide to initial whispers, and
traded down in the secondary market.
Though a struggle, the deal's completion was seen by some as
a sign that appetite for Triple C credits is growing. And
bankers have already started working on a handful of other
private equity deals.
These include the takeover of Thomson Reuters' intellectual
property and science business by Onex and Baring Asia, Advent
International's investment in inVentiv Health, and TPG Capital's
acquisition of broadband providers RCN and Grande. (Thomson
Reuters is the parent company of IFR.)
All three deals are likely to include Triple C rated bond
tranches and could come to market as soon as September, bankers
told IFR.
"When they came into the Street for underwriting the
sponsors got very good terms," the second banker said of the
deals in the pipeline.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Shankar
Ramakrishnan, Jack Doran and Matthew Davies)