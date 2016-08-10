By Anthony Rodriguez NEW YORK, Aug 10 (IFR) - The red-hot US investment-grade bond market set a record Wednesday for the biggest August of issuance ever, topping the 2007 mark just eight business days into the month. With five deals in the market on Wednesday, the high-grade primary had already tallied US$76.9bn in new issuance even before all of the day's offerings had been launched. Many syndicate desks were predicting only around US$70bn of total issuance this month. But that was easily met in just a few sessions, helped by a US$19.75bn bond for Microsoft to help fund its purchase of LinkedIn - the fifth-largest corporate bond of all time. Borrowers have also been pushing forward deals to avoid any volatility later in the year caused by uncertainty about the timing of a rates hike and the volatile US election. The month's volume to date was enough to best the previous record August of US$71.565bn set in 2007, and well ahead of the US$49.775bn logged in August last year. Here are the 10 biggest Augusts of issuance in the US investment-grade market. The 2016 total was set to increase later Wednesday once all the day's bonds have launched. Year Volume (US$ bn) 2016 $76.900 2007 $71.565 2010 $69.820 2012 $56.633 2006 $51.722 2009 $50.250 2015 $49.775 2013 $48.915 2011 $47.062 2014 $45.561 (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez; Editing by Natalie Harrison and Marc Carnegie)