Dec 20 (IFR) - Europe could overtake the US as the preferred
market for longer-dated corporate bond issuance in 2014,
something that hasn't occurred since well before the financial
crisis.
Mandates to run new bond issues that would normally go to US
banks are being given to European houses instead, as borrowers
find it cheaper to issue in euros and swap to dollars than to
start out in the US currency in the first place.
"US dollar (new issue) volumes will become more muted next
year if we see a continued deterioration of the basis between
euros and dollars, which is the cost of converting euro issuance
activity into dollars," said one head of debt capital markets in
New York.
The trend has accelerated in the last six months as the cost
of converting from euros to dollars has collapsed at the
intermediate and longer end of the curve.
The five-year basis swap has dropped from around -30bp at
the beginning of the year to -12bp, while the 10-year has gone
from around -26bp to -11bp.
Bankers say the impact on total US dollar issuance will not
be dramatic, because it's still considered to be much better to
issue in dollars for bonds of five-year and shorter maturities.
In addition, only well-known and high-quality financials and
corporates normally succeed in tapping the euro market.
Nonetheless, a number of US-based blue-chip industrials -
including Microsoft and AT&T - have issued at the intermediate
to longer end of the curve in euros this year.
"The cost benefits seem to manifest themselves, depending on
the credit, in the seven-year and 10-year part of the curve and
longer," said the DCM head.
"In those cases we would say that the swap-to-dollar
equivalent is better than what these kinds of sophisticated
borrowers can achieve by issuing outright in dollars, and for
some as much as 15bp-20bp better."
That trend is expected to continue in the year ahead if, as
expected, the outlook for the European economy and the strength
of the eurozone and its banks continue to improve.
"The European market is a little bit like where the US was
12-18 months ago, when rates weren't going higher and credit is
a good place for investors to be," said one syndicate manager.
"The geopolitical and policy outlook has stabilized, so the
European buyer-base has become much more reliable - and their
interest in highly rated US credits continues to be high."
A better European market also means fewer European
corporates coming to the Yankee market, something which has
already been felt in 2013.
Yankee financial (FIG) issuance was up in 2013, at 155 deals
for US$204.7bn compared with 2012's 171 issues for US$193bn,
according to Thomson Reuters and IFR Markets data.
But corporate Yankee deals were lower, and dragged down the
total. The number of Yankee corporate deals dropped to 102 for
US$146.5bn from 2012's 143 issues for US$177.5bn.
Even with a decline in Yankee corporate issuance for 2014,
though, there should still be plenty of bank issuance,
especially Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital securities.
UK and European banks need to increase capital to comply
with local jurisdiction regulations and Basel III requirements -
and the tally of their overall dollar-denominated Additional
Tier 1 perpetual transactions is expected to be around US$25bn.
"One thing that helps the dollar market is that a FIG issuer
can access European, Asian and US investor bases, whereas if
they issued in euros they would not be able to tap the domestic
US investors," said a head of FIG issuance at a top bond house.