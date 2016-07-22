NEW YORK, July 22 (IFR) - Teva Pharmaceutical raised more than US$20bn across three currencies this week via an acquisition-driven bond that took advantage of pent-up demand for corporate paper in a yield-starved market.

Massive order books in both Europe and the US helped the Israeli-based company capture extremely attractive pricing in what clearly remains a borrowers' market.

Investors had been making space for the well-telegraphed deal ever since Teva announced its US$40.5bn acquisition of Allergan Generics earlier in the year, while declining rates across the developed world and a lack of recent supply in the US and European markets added impetus to the transaction.

In Europe, Teva issued bonds that priced up to 35bp inside its secondary curve - and those outstanding bonds, in turn, tightened by an incredible 40bp during the execution process.

Bankers said that such a result was unprecedented for an M&A-driven trade.

To take a telling example, the 12-year euro tranche was priced inside where the company issued notes with a similar tenor last year, even though Teva's ratings have since been downgraded two notches by S&P.

Negative NIPs

Things kicked off on Monday in US dollars with all six tranches of the US$15bn deal being issued with negative new-issue premiums.

Order books peaked at around US$70bn on the dollar offering, with only US$4bn of orders withdrawn after leads tightened pricing by up to 40bp.

The dollar leg - which comprised tranches from two to 30 years - came after a lackluster week in the US primary market and, despite weaker conditions on Tuesday, the bonds rallied hard as under-allocated investors scrambled to grab paper in the secondary market.

"To say that allocations for Teva bonds were cut-throat is an understatement," one syndicate banker away from the deal said.

"Guys [who didn't get allocations] are probably fishing around for extra bonds  It's a bit of a bloodbath, to be honest."

Even negative new-issue premiums of up to 15bp made little difference to accounts with money to put to work and eager to find yield.

The new bond tightened 8bp-11bp on the break, far outperforming any other US high-grade credit that day.

"This is crazy," one investor said. "How tight can these things go?"

Frenzy

It was a similar story for Teva's foray into the euro market on Wednesday, when it sold 4bn of bonds split into 2020, 2024 and 2028 tranches.

Orders reached 30bn at one point, with the final book at just over 25bn. The peak level of demand was just shy of the 32bn seen on AB InBev's record-breaking 13.25bn debt splurge in March that came amid a frenzy of buying just days after the ECB announced plans to buy corporate bonds.

While monetary stimulus from the ECB has further bolstered investor enthusiasm for corporate issuance, a dearth of new issues also played its part in stimulating demand for Teva's deal.

"The book size was phenomenal but it is also indicative of the pent-up investor demand in the corporate market - supply has been very thin," said Mark Lynagh, head of European corporate DCM at BNP Paribas, which was a joint lead across Teva's three deals last week, alongside Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, HSBC and Mizuho.

Investment-grade euro corporate issuance total led just 6.3bn in the first three weeks of July, before the Teva deal, compared with 9.7bn in the same period in June.

The euro tranches were 18bp-26bp tighter on a mid-swaps basis on Thursday, in effect repricing a curve that had already come tight.

"The demand allowed the issuer to aggressively revise pricing, which in turn repriced the secondary market," said Sameer Patel, debt syndicate at Mizuho.

" is unheard of for a strategic M&A-driven bond trade, and it shows how dysfunctional the secondary market is right now."

Teva quickly mopped up the remainder of its acquisition funding on Thursday in Switzerland, where it issued a SFr1bn (US$1.02bn) three-part offering, comprising two, six and nine-year tranches.

The company was able to pull in pricing on its SFr300m two-year tranche to a yield of 0.125% from a 0.15% indicative level, while the SFr350m six-year was priced at mid-swaps plus 105bp versus mid-swaps plus 110bp area of IPTs, and its SFr350m nine-year tranche came at 135bp versus plus 140bp area. (Reporting by Hillary Flynn; Laura Benitez; editing by Paul Kilby and Shankar Ramakrishnan)