NEW YORK, July 29 (IFR) - US corporates are pulling forward
bond sales to grab ultra-low borrowing costs while they can -
and avoid volatility connected to a looming US rates hike and
the presidential election.
Some of Wall Street's biggest banks predict investment-grade
issuance will top US$70bn in August, which would make it one of
the busiest August months since 2007, according to IFR data.
Much of that is thanks to Britain's shock vote in June to
quit the European Union, which has helped create the best
financing conditions all year.
Treasury yields have plummeted, credit spreads have rallied
- and would-be borrowers are ready to seize the moment.
Jonny Fine, head of the Americas investment-grade syndicate
desk at Goldman Sachs, said issuers should be taking advantage
of what he described as a "Brexit Freebie".
"Brexit was probably the single biggest boost to IG new
issue financing conditions we have seen this year," he told IFR.
"It has created a broad consensus among issuers that they
have a highly attractive - albeit potentially short-lived -
chance to fund at cycle low yields," Fine said.
"And that's why we will see opportunistic supply continue to
come on to the calendar."
At 149bp over Treasuries, average US high-grade bond spreads
are at their lowest in about a year and well inside the 156bp
before the UK vote, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch
data.
At the same time, 10-year US Treasury yields have fallen to
1.485% from 1.687% before the June referendum - making for
optimum financing rates for some of the world's biggest
companies.
High-profile borrowers, including boldface names Apple and
Verizon, have seized the opportunity, each selling multi-billion
bonds just days after results.
More corporates are expected to follow in their wake in
August as they emerge from earnings blackout periods.
FRONT-LOADED
A rush of cash into the asset class - as investors seek
higher yields in the US compared to negative ones in Europe and
Asia - is also helping to create red-hot conditions.
Investors piled another US$1.475bn into US investment-grade
bond funds in the week ended July 27, according to Lipper, and
roughly US$9.5bn in total since the beginning of June.
But the sense of urgency to bring deals seems largely to be
driven by worries that the current boom will not last - and
there is plenty to be leery about.
"Potential volatility later in the year, with the Fed and
the elections, is also creating a desire for companies not to be
pushed too far into the," one debt capital markets
banker told IFR.
Having sunk to zero after the UK referendum vote, market
expectations of a Fed rate hike this year have begun to creep
higher again - helped by a series of strong data.
Federal funds futures show roughly even odds of a rate
increase at the Fed's December meeting and about a 20% chance of
such a move in September, which would lift corporate borrowing
costs off the floor.
Meanwhile market participants are getting more edgy about a
pick-up in volatility as the US election approaches in November
- especially if polls point to a close battle between Hillary
Clinton and Donald Trump.
"When polling data starts to come out after the conventions
and through the summer weeks, that will potentially diminish
risk taking in the market place - likely as we move into later
September," said Fine at Goldman Sachs.
"That's why we will see robust issuance in the next two to
three weeks, as many issuers want to avoid being in the midst of
a potentially volatile September or October."
To be sure, companies will want to come to market as early
in August as possible.
Liquidity usually dries up towards the latter end of the
month as the summer holiday season peaks, and the market's focus
on the US elections may well have intensified by then.
Fine is forecasting volumes of between US$70bn-$80bn in
August.
Other syndicate forecasts for the month ranged from
US$60bn-$75bn - but even at the lower end of the range, that
would still make for the third-busiest August in the last nine
years.
