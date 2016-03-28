NEW YORK, March 28 (IFR) - While US high-grade credit looks to be in a rally as spreads keep tightening, the conservative approach to bookbuilding shows that many in the bond market still have their doubts.

All but one of the 13 corporate high-grade deals sold in the previous two weeks were marketed with initial price talk from 10bp to a whopping 50bp wide of final pricing.

The technique - offering a lot at first to lure the buyside and then using investor momentum to tighten pricing sharply - is typically used when the climate is volatile and uncertain.

Some in the market say continuing to use this approach now shows that many borrowers are not fully convinced by the high-grade sector's recent U-turn in performance.

"This bookbuilding approach shows a level of suspicion about the pace at which credit markets have turned around in the last few weeks," one senior credit strategist told IFR.

ON THE REBOUND

Selling bonds this way made sense earlier in the year, when spreads were widening and worries about defaults and growth set off bouts of broader volatility.

But the average high-grade bond spread has tightened almost 50bp since the 15-month wide of 221bp seen in mid-February - a much faster rebound that almost anyone had been expecting.

The turnaround has been driven by a recovery in oil prices, a more optimistic picture of the US economy's outlook and soothing words from the Fed about rate hikes this year.

Yet the overhang of gloom about weaker corporate earnings and the risk of increased downgrades and defaults has yet to lift completely.

There was "enormous anxiety by first going through a sell-off early in the year", the strategist said.

"Then [we had] a turnaround that has brought us back to where we were at the start of the year. But nothing really has changed."

SPREAD'S THE WORD

Over the past fortnight, issuers have repeatedly come out with wide price thoughts that offer some eye appeal to investors hungry for yield in the Fed's low-rates environment.

FedEx hit the market with new 10-year and 30-year bonds with IPTs that tightened by 20bp-25bp at final pricing, after the delivery giant amassed a US$10.6bn book for a US$2bn deal.

Loews offered initial talk on a 10-year that was 37.5bp tighter than pricing, getting a US$3.5bn order book for what became an upsized US$500m transaction.

And Anadarko Petroleum - coming from arguably the most challenging sector of recent months - tightened all three tranches of its new deal by an astonishing 50bp.

The oil and gas E&P name amassed a US$19bn book for its US$3bn deal.

"Right now it doesn't feel as though the conservative approach to deal marketing is impacting execution," one senior banker said.

"So starting cheap has become a free option for borrowers."

LIQUID OR NOT

Some say large investors have been demanding large premiums for illiquidity of late, leaving bookrunners with little choice to start out with something on the table.

"Many of these corporate issuers are not very regular," a second syndicate banker told IFR.

"Some of the large investors want us to come to them with levels that had some sort of illiquidity premium attached."

But others in the market say that, with memories of February's turmoil fresh in the mind, all but the highest-quality borrowers currently have little choice.

"A dovish Fed and an accommodative ECB policy spurred this leg of the rally, but the market has still not fully recovered from the sell-off that ended only six weeks back," the senior strategist said.

"Expect to see this bookbuild strategy continue until there is more confidence that the current economic and fundamental risks are behind us." (Reporting by Shankar Ramakrishnan; Editing by Marc Carnegie)