NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 11 (IFR) - The cost of short-term debt in the US$1trn commercial paper market has skyrocketed in recent weeks, forcing borrowers to look at other longer-term options such as bonds.

Funding costs in the bond market, still in historically low territory, now look more appealing as rates in commercial paper - debt typically maturing in nine months or less - have spiked.

Dutch lenders Rabobank and ING are among those that recently printed bonds instead of turning to the short-term market, finding the gap between the two to have narrowed dramatically.

"The environment is changing," Sjaak-Jan Baars, global head of funding at Rabobank, told IFR. "It's getting more difficult to see activity in the market."

Three-month commercial paper rates have gapped out by more than 10bp since June, while Libor - the bedrock rate for short-term bank borrowing - is hovering near a seven-year high.

Much of the increase is attributed to reforms, taking effect in October, that have spurred heavy outflows from prime money market funds, which are the main buyers of commercial paper.

Among other things, the reforms will allow such funds to charge liquidity fees and suspend redemptions in order to prevent the kind of run on funds seen after Lehman Brothers filed for bankruptcy in 2008.

They will also force prime funds to let their net asset value vary by being marked to market - violating the long-held policy of keeping shares fixed at US$1 par value.

Worried about these changes, investors have pulled some US$200bn out of prime funds in the last three months alone, according to research from Morgan Stanley.

In turn that has dried up liquidity for commercial paper - and sent CP borrowing rates soaring.

"It could be that investors are merely moving sooner, implying that outflows in August and September will be less than expected," RBS US rates strategist Blake Gwinn wrote in a note published Wednesday.

"However, from a prime fund manager's perspective, we think that you have to assume that this is a sign of greater-than-expected flows to come."

BANK FOCUS

While targeted at prime funds, which focus on corporate paper, the new rules do not apply to funds that invest primarily on government or government-guaranteed debt.

So as investors have yanked their cash away from prime funds, those funds have already begun slashing their purchases of commercial paper.

In particular, they are steering clear of CP with a maturity of more than two months, because that paper would come due after October 14 when the new rules come into force.

"The reason it is biting now is because three-month CP would now carry over the October deadline," said a London-based syndicate banker. "So it's more difficult to roll."

The crunch in the CP market is especially troubling for financial institutions, which account for about half of the US$1trn of outstanding as of July, according to Federal Reserve data.

"Banks are far less reliant than they used to be on that market, but there is still a significant amount of funding that gets done there," the banker said.

French banks, for example, are the biggest issuers of commercial paper among all European banks, according to Citigroup strategists.

If outflows from prime funds continue as expected - and rates keep rising as some anticipate - the bond market is likely to become a preferred option for banks needing to raise cash.

Rabobank, for example, raised US$1.4bn from three-year fixed and floating-rate notes this month only about 4bp wider than what was available on a one-year - and comparable to CP costs.

"It makes little sense to unsecured money from money funds at high rates when term [2yr and 3yr] rates are relatively cheaper," Barclays analysts said on Thursday. (Reporting by Shankar Ramakrishnan, Natalie Harrison and Helene Durand; Additional reporting by Eric Diamond; Editing by Jack Doran and Marc Carnegie)