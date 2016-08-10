Irish fin min says AIB share sale likely in May or June
DUBLIN, Jan 26 Ireland will likely sell a 25 percent stake in state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB) in May or June, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday.
LONDON, Aug 10 (IFR) - Royal Bank of Scotland is set to price a US$2.65bn (£2bn) perpetual non-call five-year Additional Tier 1 bond at 8.625% on Wednesday, according to an investor following the deal.
The order book for the deal reached US$15bn, the investor said. RBS held meetings and calls with UK and US investors on Tuesday.
The final pricing was inside initial price thoughts of 8.75%.
The deal is the first AT1 from a UK bank since the country voted on June 23 to leave the European Union.
RBS is global coordinator, with Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and UBS acting as joint lead managers. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Additional reporting by Will Caiger-Smith in New York; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/DUBAI, Jan 24 Oil and gas company Saudi Aramco has invited banks to pitch for an advisory position on what is expected to be the world's biggest initial public offering, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
MOSCOW, Jan 24 Russian consumer lender TCS Group is considering holding a secondary public offering (SPO) of its shares in the coming months, three financial market sources told Reuters on Tuesday.