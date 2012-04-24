(Adds details)
WASHINGTON, April 24 The United States
Department of Agriculture was holding a press conference on
Tuesday as rumors that a case of mad cow disease was discovered
in California sent live cattle futures tumbling.
The spokesman declined to comment on the topic of the
briefing. The contents of the briefing are embargoed until 3
p.m. ET.
Live cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange fell
by as much as the 3-cent-per-lb daily limit on Tuesday on fund
liquidation and selling stemming from the rumors.
The first outbreak of mad cow in the United States occurred
in late 2003.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)