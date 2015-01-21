By Tom Polansek
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Jan 21 U.S. meat inspectors are set to
toughen their standards for the nation's poultry production in
March in a bid to reduce foodborne illnesses such as salmonella,
according to U.S. Department of Agriculture proposals released
on Wednesday.
Under new guidelines, the USDA plans to begin testing raw
chicken parts for salmonella after an 18-month outbreak of the
bacteria linked to Foster Poultry Farms ended last year. The
outbreak sickened more than 600 people.
The USDA estimates implementation of new safety standards
for sampling poultry for salmonella and another bacteria called
campylobacter will prevent an average of 50,000 illnesses
annually.
Oversight of chicken parts, including breasts, legs and
wings, is critical for food safety because they represent 80
percent of the chicken available for purchase in the United
States, public health officials said. The government implemented
standards to assess food safety for whole chickens in 1996 but
said it has since found that salmonella levels increase as
chicken is processed into parts.
"We are taking specific aim at making the poultry items that
Americans most often purchase safer to eat," USDA Secretary Tom
Vilsack said in a statement.
Salmonella and campylobacter are among the most frequent
causes of foodborne illness and can increase if raw poultry
products are improperly stored at warm temperatures. Salmonella
is common in chicken feces, feathers and other body parts, and
it can cause diarrhea, fever, vomiting and other ailments in
humans.
Under USDA's proposed measures, inspectors will routinely
assess throughout the year whether companies are effectively
addressing salmonella in poultry. Currently, inspectors
infrequently test samples at facilities on consecutive days.
"Getting more germs out of the chicken and turkey we eat is
an important step in protecting people from foodborne illness,"
said Robert Tauxe, deputy director of the Division of Foodborne,
Waterborne and Environmental Diseases at the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention.
U.S. poultry companies have been working together to reduce
contaminated chicken and will meet or exceed USDA's new safety
measures by the time they are implemented, said Ashley Peterson,
vice president of scientific and regulatory affairs for the
National Chicken Council.
Last year, Foster Farms recalled some of the contaminated
chicken involved in the salmonella outbreak and said it invested
more than $75 million in new equipment and other efforts to
reduce salmonella rates at its operations.
Foster Farms, Tyson Foods Inc and Perdue Farms did
not respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Diane Craft)