UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WASHINGTON, June 12 The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday announced a total of $31.5 million in funding to combat huanglongbing (HLB), commonly known as citrus greening disease, which has threatened to devastate Florida's $9 billion citrus industry.
As many as 70 percent of Florida's citrus trees are believed to be infected by greening, which is caused by bacteria deposited on trees by an insect called the Asian citrus psyllid.
"The citrus industry and the thousands of jobs it supports are depending on groundbreaking research to neutralize this threat," U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement.
(Reporting by Ros Krasny)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources