WASHINGTON, June 30 U.S. farmers seeded more
corn and soybeans than they had initially planned to during the
spring, taking advantage of a rallying futures market and good
weather to plant as much acreage as possible, government data
showed on Thursday.
The robust plantings will likely add to an ample supply base
of both commodities that the U.S. Agriculture Department said
was bigger than traders expected. The government's quarterly
stocks report showed that corn stocks as of June 1 were the
biggest since 1988 while soybean stocks for that period were the
third-biggest ever.
The acreage report showed that soybean plantings came in at
a record 83.688 million acres, up from the government's March
forecast of 82.236 million acres. Analysts, on average, had been
expecting soybean plantings of 83.834 million acres.
Corn plantings were 94.148 million acres, topping the high
end of estimates from analysts who on average expected corn
acreage to fall from the government's March forecast of 93.601
million.
Soybean stocks as of June 1 were 870 million bushels.
Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted soy stocks would come
in at 829 million bushels. A year earlier, soybean stocks stood
at 627 million bushels.
Corn stocks came in at 4.722 billion bushels, up from 4.453
billion a year ago. Analysts, on average had been expecting corn
stocks of 4.528 billion bushels.
Both the corn and soybean stocks figures topped the high end
of analysts' forecasts.
Wheat acreage also was bigger than expected, with the
government reporting increases in both winter wheat and spring
wheat plantings compared to its March estimates.
USDA said all-wheat plantings in the United States totaled
50.816 million acres, compared to forecasts for 49.869 million.
In March, USDA had pegged wheat seeding at 49.559 million acres.
Wheat stocks as of June 1 stood at 981 million bushels, up
from 752 million bushels a year earlier. Analysts, on average,
had been expecting wheat stocks of 982 million bushels.
