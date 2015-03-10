By Mark Weinraub
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. and world corn
supplies were projected to be smaller than expected by the end
of the marketing year due to rising export demand, the U.S.
Agriculture Department said on Tuesday.
The government also left its outlook for domestic soybean
supplies unchanged and lowered U.S. wheat stocks by just 1
million bushels in its monthly supply and demand report.
USDA cut its outlook for domestic end stocks of corn for the
2014/15 crop year by 50 million bushels to 1.777 billion, the
low end of a range of analysts' forecasts. It was the fifth
month in a row that the government has lowered its U.S. corn
supply view.
For world corn stocks, USDA reduced its projection for the
2014/15 crop year to 185.28 million tonnes from 189.64 million.
U.S. corn export projections were raised to 1.800 billion
bushels from 1.750 billion bushels in February.
Goo crops in South America also were expected to lead to
higher corn exports from major production countries on that
continent. USDA pegged Argentine corn exports at 14.50 million
tonnes, up 1 million from its previous view, and Brazilian corn
exports at 20.50 million, also 1 million higher than the
February outlook.
USDA raised its Argentine corn harvest forecast to 23.50
million tonnes from 23.00. It left its Brazilian corn production
estimate unchanged, at 75 million tonnes.
For soybeans, USDA pegged domestic end stocks at 385 million
bushels. Analysts had been expecting a cut to 376 million, based
on the average of estimates in a Reuters poll.
The government raised its global soybean end stocks view to
89.53 million tonnes from 89.26 million. The increase was
slightly above the average of market forecasts. It left its
estimate of soybean production in both Brazil and Argentina
unchanged.
U.S. wheat end stocks were lowered to 691 million bushels
from 692 million. Analysts on average had been expecting 699
million bushels. Global wheat stocks were lowered to 197.71
million tonnes from 197.85 million, compared to the average
forecast of 197.69 million.
(Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Paul Simao)