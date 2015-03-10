(Adds analyst comment, prices)
By Mark Weinraub
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. and world corn
supplies are projected to be smaller than expected by the end of
the marketing year due to rising export demand, the U.S.
Agriculture Department said on Tuesday.
The government also left its outlook for domestic soybean
supplies unchanged and lowered U.S. wheat stocks by just 1
million bushels in its monthly supply and demand report.
Chicago Board of Trade corn futures turned higher and
rallied to session highs following the release of the closely
watched report. Wheat also turned higher while soybeans sank to
session lows.
USDA cut its outlook for domestic end stocks of corn for the
2014/15 crop year by 50 million bushels to 1.777 billion, the
low end of a range of analysts' forecasts. It was the fifth
month in a row that the government has lowered its U.S. corn
supply view.
"I guess they (investors) like the corn number, and they
should, said Jack Scoville, analyst at the Price Futures Group.
"Those were clearly the friendliest numbers, and we also need
some acres."
For world corn stocks, USDA reduced its projection for the
2014/15 crop year to 185.28 million tonnes from 189.64 million.
U.S. corn export projections were raised to 1.800 billion
bushels from 1.750 billion bushels in February.
Higher corn exports also were forecast from major production
countries in South America. USDA pegged Argentine corn exports
at 14.50 million tonnes, up 1 million from its previous view,
and Brazilian corn exports at 20.50 million, also 1 million
higher than the February outlook.
USDA raised its Argentine corn harvest forecast to 23.50
million tonnes from 23.00. It left its Brazilian corn production
estimate unchanged, at 75 million tonnes.
For soybeans, USDA pegged domestic end stocks at 385 million
bushels. Analysts had been expecting a cut to 376 million, based
on the average of estimates in a Reuters poll.
The government raised its global soybean end stocks view to
89.53 million tonnes from 89.26 million. The increase was
slightly above the average of market forecasts. It left its
estimate of soybean production in both Brazil and Argentina
unchanged.
U.S. wheat end stocks were lowered to 691 million bushels
from 692 million, below the average analyst estimate. Global
wheat stocks were lowered to 197.71 million tonnes from 197.85
million, near market expectations.
(Additional reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago.; Editing
by Paul Simao and Andrew Hay)