By Mark Weinraub
| WASHINGTON, June 10
WASHINGTON, June 10 Heavy rains across the
southern and central U.S. Plains throughout May boosted wheat
production in that area, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on
Wednesday.
USDA also lowered its soybean supply outlook for the 2015/16
crop year due to increased domestic usage and raised its view of
corn supplies due to lower ethanol production in its monthly
supply and demand report.
The government forecast winter wheat production at 1.505
billion bushels, up 33 million bushels from the outlook it
issued last month. It raised its average yield outlook to 44.5
bushels per acre from 43.5 bushels per acre. In Kansas, the
largest production state for winter wheat, the average yield was
raised by 5 bushels to 37 bushels per acre.
The harvest forecast topped expectations. Analysts had been
expecting the USDA to project winter wheat production at 1.474
million bushels, according to the average of analysts' estimates
in a Reuters poll.
But the storms, which broke a drought in parts of the
Plains, also raised disease pressure on the crop and likely
caused lodging in some fields.
"The relentless rainfall curtailed fieldwork and threatened
the quality of maturing winter wheat," USDA said in a report.
USDA pegged 2015/16 domestic end stocks for wheat at 814
million bushels, up from 793 million in May.
For corn, USDA raised its 2015/16 end stocks view to 1.771
billion bushels from 1.746 billion bushels and its 2014/15 end
stocks view to 1.876 billion bushels from 1.851 billion bushels.
USDA cited a 25 million bushel cut to the outlook for corn used
for ethanol as the reason for the increased corn supplies.
Soybean end stocks for the 2015/16 marketing year were cut
by 25 million bushels to 475 million bushels. For 2014/15, USDA
cut its soy end stocks view to 330 million bushels from 350
million bushels.
The government boosted its expectations for domestic soybean
crushings and soymeal use despite an avian flu outbreak in the
Midwest that has forced poultry producers to cull around 40
million birds. Corn used for feed also was left unchanged.
USDA also raised its estimate for 2014/15 Brazil corn
production by 3 million tonnes to 81 million tonnes due to
increased plantings for the country's second crop that will be
harvested in the coming months. It raised its outlook for
2014/15 Argentine soybean production to 59.5 million tonnes from
58.5 million tonnes due to increased harvested area.
(Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Andrea Ricci)