By Mark Weinraub
| WASHINGTON, July 10
WASHINGTON, July 10 U.S. corn and soybean
supplies will be bigger than expected at the end of the 2015/16
marketing year due to large harvests of both commodities, the
government said on Friday.
But old-crop supplies were cut by more than expected.
The U.S. Agriculture Department left its average yield
estimates for both crops unchanged - 166.8 bushels per acre for
corn and 46 bushels per acre for soybeans - despite a wet spring
that has raised concerns about crop development.
The government has only changed its soybean yield
projections in the July report three times since 1996, cutting
them every time. It has altered its corn yield forecast in the
July report six times during the same period.
USDA said in its monthly supply and demand report that corn
ending stocks for the 2015/16 crop year would be 1.599 billion
bushels, down from 1.771 billion bushels a month ago. Analysts
had been expecting new-crop corn stocks of 1.540 billion
bushels, according to the average of estimates in a Reuters
poll.
Domestic soybean ending stocks for 2015/16 were pegged at
425 million bushels, down from 475 million a month ago. The
average analyst estimate was 370 million bushels.
USDA pegged old-crop U.S. soybean ending stocks at 255
million bushels, down from 330 million bushels a month ago and
less than the 287 million bushels expected by market watchers.
The government raised its estimate of both soybean exports and
crush by 15 million bushels.
Old-crop corn ending stocks were cut to 1.779 billion
bushels from 1.876 billion a month ago.
USDA forecast the 2015/16 soybean harvest at 3.885 billion
bushels and the 2015/16 corn harvest at 13.530 billion bushels,
topping market expectations.
Total U.S. wheat production was pegged at 2.148 billion
bushels, matching the average of analysts' forecasts.
The government trimmed its estimate of U.S. winter wheat
production by 49 million bushels to 1.456 billion, making cuts
to its estimate of the hard red wheat, soft red wheat, and white
wheat harvests.
USDA's outlook for production of spring wheat other than
durum was 617 million bushels, 18 million above market
forecasts.
U.S. wheat ending stocks for the 2015/16 crop year were seen
at 842 million bushels, up from 814 million bushels a month ago
but lower than analysts' forecasts for 861 million bushels.
(Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Paul Simao)