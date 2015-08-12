(Adds analyst comment, prices)
By Mark Weinraub
WASHINGTON Aug 12 U.S. corn and soybean
harvests were pegged above expectations this year as strong
yields in areas west of the Mississippi River will make up for
problems caused by excessive rains in eastern production states,
the government said on Wednesday.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture forecast the 2015-16
soybean harvest at 3.916 billion bushels based on an average
yield of 46.9 bushels per acre. Both figures were above the
government's previous forecasts and topped the high end of the
range of market estimates.
The report shocked market watchers, who have warned for
months that the eastern flooding likely cut into soybean
seedings and limited harvest potential in planted areas hit by
the rains.
"The size of the increase was a surprise - it is a slap in
the face," said Rich Nelson, analyst at Allendale Inc.
Corn and soybean futures fell sharply after the report was
released, with Chicago Board of Trade new-crop November soybean
futures sliding 5.8 percent to its lowest since mid-June.
December corn sagged 5.6 percent.
Record soybean yields were forecast in eight states,
including Minnesota and Nebraska. Yields were seen falling in
Illinois, the biggest soybean state by plantings, and Indiana
due to the rains.
Corn production was seen at a 13.686 billion bushels, with
average yield projected at 168.8 bushels per acre. The corn
yield outlook topped the range of market estimates. The
production view was near the high end of expectations.
Harvested soybean acres were seen at a record 83.549 million
acres, lower than the USDA's previous outlook. The USDA left its
projection for harvested corn acres unchanged at 81.101 million.
The big crops will boost the supplies left of both
commodities at the end of the marketing year.
Domestic soybean ending stocks for 2015-16 were seen at 470
million bushels, up 45 million bushels from the government's
July estimate and above analysts' forecasts.
The outlook was the USDA's first bump to soy ending stocks
since it first issued its expectations for the 2015-16 marketing
year in May.
For corn, the USDA projected 2015-16 domestic ending stocks
at 1.713 billion bushels, up from 1.599 billion in July and
above the high end of trade forecasts.
It also raised its wheat ending stocks outlook to 850
million bushels from 842 million, below the average of analysts'
estimates. The government, however, cut its export forecast
while also lowering its winter wheat production view.
