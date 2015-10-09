(New throughout, adds analyst comment, price reaction)

By Mark Weinraub

WASHINGTON Oct 9 The U.S. government trimmed its forecast for this year's domestic corn and soybean harvests on Friday, roughly in line with market expectations, after reviewing its outlook for harvested acreage.

Supplies will still be plentiful under the new U.S. Agriculture Department crop outlooks.

Corn production was seen at 13.555 billion bushels, based on an average yield of 168 bushels per acre, the USDA said in its monthly supply and demand report on Friday. USDA pegged soy production at 3.888 billion bushels and an average yield of 47.2 bushels per acre.

Soybeans <0#S:> turned higher after the report was released but quickly retreated from session highs. Corn also briefly turned higher before turning back into negative territory, where it had been treading before the report.

"There's nothing positive about the corn number," said Don Roose, president of U.S. Commodities in West Des Moines, Iowa. "Big crops get bigger so we will see if we grow from here. Rallies are going to run into an awful lot of resistance."

That compares with the government's September forecast of a corn crop of 13.585 billion bushels and a soybean crop of 3.935 billion bushels.

If realized, soybean production and yield would be the second biggest on record. The corn harvest would be the third biggest ever and corn yield would be the second biggest on record.

Analysts were expecting corn production of 13.504 billion bushels and an average yield of 167.1 bushels per acre, based on the average of estimates in a Reuters survey of analysts. Analysts were expecting soy production of 3.908 billion bushels and a yield of 47.2 bushels per acre.

USDA said harvested corn acreage would be 80.664 million, down from its September outlook of 81.101 million. Harvested soybean acreage was seen at 82.429 million, down from its view of 83.549 million issued in September.

The October report was the first of the year to incorporate acreage data from USDA's Farm Service Agency, which requires farmers participating in crop insurance programs to submit an annual report regarding cropland use on their farms.

The government also lowered its outlook of U.S. end stocks for the 2015/16 crop year for corn, soybeans and wheat, but the cuts were smaller than market forecasts.

USDA pegged corn ending stocks at 1.561 billion bushels, soybean ending stocks at 425 million bushels and wheat ending stocks at 861 million bushels. (Additional reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Andrea Ricci and David Gregorio)