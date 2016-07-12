By Mark Weinraub
WASHINGTON, July 12 U.S. corn supplies will
tighten more than expected in the coming months due to rising
exports, but a bumper harvest will quickly re-stock grain bins,
the government said on Tuesday.
A big soybean harvest also will help offset rising overseas
demand for U.S. supplies of the oilseed, according to the U.S.
Agriculture Department's monthly supply and demand report.
The government's surprise cut to its old-crop corn supplies
estimate stemmed from harvest shortfalls in Brazil. USDA raised
its estimate of old-crop U.S. corn exports by 75 million bushels
and new-crop exports by 100 million due to crop problems in
Brazil.
USDA pegged 2015/16 U.S. corn stocks at 1.701 billion
bushels, down 7 million bushels from its June estimate.
Analysts' forecasts had ranged from 1.708 billion bushels to
1.907 billion bushels, according to a Reuters poll.
USDA put new-crop corn stocks at 2.081 billion bushels,
below the 2.205 billion bushels expected by the average of
analysts' estimates but in line with a range of expectations.
U.S. corn production for 2016/17 was forecast at 14.540 billion
bushels, 15 million bushels above the average of analysts'
estimates.
Soybean production was seen at 3.880 billion bushels.
Analysts, on average, had expected a U.S. soybean crop of 3.867
billion bushels.
Old-crop U.S. soybean stocks were seen at 350 million
bushels, in line with expectations. New-crop soybean stocks were
raised by 30 million bushels to 290 million, also near the
average of analysts' forecasts.
USDA left its outlook for average corn and soybean yields
unchanged, at 168.0 bushels per acre and 46.7 bushels per acre,
respectively. If realized, those yields would be the third
biggest on record for each crop.
The government cut its estimate of 2015/16 Brazil corn
production to 70.00 million tonnes from 77.50 million tonnes. It
raised its corn harvest view for Argentina by 1 million tonnes
to 28.00 million tonnes.
It also trimmed its Brazil soybean harvest estimate to 96.50
million tonnes from 97.00 million tonnes. It left its Argentine
soybean harvest estimate unchanged at 56.50 million tonnes.
For wheat, the USDA raised its 2016/17 U.S. production view
to a bigger-than-expected 2.261 billion bushels from 2.077
billion, due to a robust winter wheat crop.
The government pegged winter wheat yields at a record 53.9
bushels per acre, up 3.4 bushels from its June estimate. The
high yields will result in an all winter wheat crop of 1.628
billion bushels, above the high end of market forecasts that
ranged from 1.505 billion bushels to 1.625 billion bushels.
(Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Paul Simao)