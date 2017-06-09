By Mark Weinraub
| WASHINGTON, June 9
U.S. wheat supplies will be
bigger than expected despite a snowstorm in early May that
analysts worried had severely damaged the crop in Kansas, the
top producing state, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on
Friday.
USDA boosted its forecast for U.S. winter wheat production
to 1.250 billion bushels from 1.246 billion. It raised its yield
projection in Kansas by 2 bushels per acre to 44.0 bushels per
acre.
The government also said in its monthly supply and demand
report that soybean stocks will swell by more than expected due
to weakening soymeal usage that forced processing plants to slow
down their crushing pace.
USDA left its outlook for corn stocks and production
unchanged despite concerns about adverse weather hindering
development of the recently seeded crop.
Domestic wheat ending stocks for the 2017/18 marketing year
that began on June 1 were pegged at 924 million bushels, 10
million bushels higher than the government's May estimate. The
2017/18 winter wheat production forecast was raised to 1.250
billion bushels from 1.246 billion.
Analysts had predicted the report would show winter wheat
production sliding to 1.239 billion bushels, according to the
average of estimates in a Reuters poll. U.S. wheat stocks for
2017/18 had been expected to come in at 911 million bushels.
USDA also raised its 2017/18 world wheat stocks projection
to 261.19 million tonnes, above the high end of a range of
analysts' estimates, largely due to a bump of 2 million tonnes
to its Russian production forecast.
For soybeans, USDA pegged U.S. 2016/17 ending stocks at 450
million bushels, up 15 million bushels from its May outlook and
bigger than the average of analysts' estimates.
It cut its outlook for the 2016/17 soy crush by 15 million
bushels to 1.910 billion bushels. Soymeal usage was lowered to
33.150 million tons from 33.500 million tons.
The government also raised its 2017/18 soybean ending stocks
forecast by 15 million to account for the bigger carry-in from
the 2016/17 crop year.
Global soybean ending stocks for 2016/17 were raised to
93.21 million tonnes, above analysts' expectations. USDA raised
its estimate of Brazil's soybean crop to 114 million tonnes from
111.60 million tonnes.
U.S. corn ending stocks for both 2016/17 and 2017/18 were
left unchanged at 2.295 billion bushels and 2.110 billion
bushels, respectively. Analysts had been expecting corn ending
stocks of 2.287 billion bushels for 2016/17 and 2.085 billion
bushels for 2017/18.
(Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Paul Simao)