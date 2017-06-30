By Mark Weinraub
| WASHINGTON, June 30
WASHINGTON, June 30 U.S. farmers seeded a record
amount of soybeans this spring, the government said on Friday,
amid hopes that strong export demand will soak up much of the
harvest this fall despite bumper crops in Brazil and Argentina
that have swelled global stocks.
All-wheat plantings fell to a record low of 45.657 million
acres, with ample global stocks and weak export prospects
pushing U.S. farmers away from that crop.
Corn plantings rose unexpectedly from the U.S. Agriculture
Department's March estimate.
Spring wheat plantings dropped to a 45-year low. Prices for
spring wheat have surged to their highest levels since 2014 this
week as drought conditions in the northern U.S. Plains threaten
crop yields, stoking concerns about a supply crunch for
high-protein wheat in the coming months.
Supplies for all three commodities remained robust, with
stocks of both corn and soybeans as of June 1 the third biggest
ever for the period. Wheat stocks as of June 1 were the largest
in 29 years.
USDA said farmers planted 90.886 million acres of corn, up
890,000 acres from the government's March forecast. Analysts had
been expecting corn plantings of 89.903 million acres, according
to the average of analysts estimates in a Reuters poll.
Soybean plantings came in at 89.513 million acres compared
to analysts' estimates of 89.750 million. In March, USDA had
forecast soy plantings of 89.482 million acres.
USDA pegged spring wheat acreage at 10.899 million acres,
down from its March estimate of 11.308 million acres and below
the low end of analysts expectations that ranged from 10.990
million to 11.589 million. In 1972, the last time spring wheat
plantings were below the 2017 total, farmers planted 10.138
million acres.
On the supply front, corn stocks as of June 1 were 5.225
million bushels, up from 4.711 million bushels a year earlier
and the most since 1987.
Soybean stocks as of June 1 were 963 million bushels, up
from 872 million bushels a year earlier. The June 1 soy stocks
reading was the biggest in 10 years.
Wheat stocks rose to 1.184 billion bushels from 976 million
bushels a year earlier.
The average of analysts' stocks estimates was 1.137 billion
bushels for wheat, 5.123 billion bushels for corn and 983
million bushels for soybeans.
(Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Paul Simao)