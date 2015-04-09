WASHINGTON, April 9 The U.S. government raised its outlook for domestic corn supplies by less than expected on Thursday, while its lowered projection for soybean ending stocks was in line with market forecasts.

Corn stocks for the end of the 2014/15 marketing year were seen at 1.827 billion bushels, 50 million bushels more than the U.S. Agriculture Department projected in its March supply and demand report. The bump came from a cut to usage in the feed and residual category, as market watchers had expected.

The government had cut its corn ending stocks view in the five previous monthly crop reports.

A Reuters poll had estimated corn stocks, which USDA still projected at a nine-year high, of 1.854 billion bushels. Analysts had pegged their forecasts to a quarterly stocks report that showed supplies well above expectations as of March 1.

Soybean ending stocks were lowered to 370 million bushels, matching the average of forecasts in the Reuters poll, from the March projection of 385 million bushels. The cut came from increased usage for seed and residual.

USDA pegged wheat ending stocks at 684 million bushels, down from 691 million bushels in the March report and below market expectations of 692 million bushels.

The government also raised its estimate of corn and soybean production in Argentina, to 24 million tonnes and 57 million tonnes, respectively. It left harvest forecasts in Brazil unchanged, at 94.50 million tonnes for soybeans and 75 million tonnes for corn.

The robust harvest of both crops from the major South American producers has weighed on corn and soybean futures as export demand has shifted to that region and away from the United States in recent months.

World ending stocks of soybeans were seen at 89.55 million tonnes, close to forecasts for 89.53 million tonnes. USDA raised world corn ending stocks to 188.46 million tonnes, above market forecasts for 186.91 million. It lowered world wheat ending stocks to 197.21 million tonnes, below expectations.

USDA raised its outlook for U.S. sorghum exports by 50 million bushels to 350 million, as demand from China surged. That will cut U.S. sorghum end stocks to 18 million bushels. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Paul Simao)