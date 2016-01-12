By Mark Weinraub
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 12 U.S. corn and soybean
supplies ballooned to record levels during the last three months
of 2015 following bountiful harvests of both commodities and
cutbacks in usage, according to government data released on
Tuesday.
But the supply view came in below market forecasts as the
U.S. Agriculture Department also said that corn and soybean
production was smaller than previously estimated.
USDA also said winter wheat seedings fell a
bigger-than-expected 7.2 percent to 36.609 million acres due to
reductions in both hard red winter and soft red winter wheat.
USDA said hard red winter wheat acreage fell across key
production areas of the U.S. Plains, including record low
seedings in Nebraska.
Burgeoning wheat supplies, both domestically and globally,
have outstripped demand for the grain and weighed on prices.
U.S. corn stocks as of Dec. 1, 2015 stood at 11.212 billion
bushels, slightly above the 11.211 billion of December 2014 and
the biggest ever for the period. Soybean stocks were 2.715
billion bushels, up from 2.528 billion a year earlier and
outstripping the previous record of 2.701 billion set in
December 2006.
The Dec. 1 wheat stocks figure of 1.738 billion bushels was
a five-year high and came in 40 million bushels above market
expectations.
USDA cut its estimate of the U.S. corn harvest for the
2015/16 marketing year to 13.601 billion bushels from 13.654
billion, lowering the average yield per acre to 168.4 bushels
from 169.3 bushels. Soybean production was lowered 51 million
bushels to 3.930 billion, with the average yield reduced to 48.0
bushels per acre from 48.3 bushels.
USDA left its harvest estimates of the corn and soybean
harvests in Brazil and Argentina unchanged.
Domestic corn ending stocks for 2015/16 were surprisingly
raised to 1.802 billion bushels from 1.785 billion bushels
despite the smaller harvest view, due to a 50-million bushel cut
to exports, an increase in imports and a decrease in usage by
the food, seed and industrial sector.
U.S. soybean ending stocks were lowered 25 million bushels
to 440 million bushels, largely due to the cuts in production.
The average of analysts' estimates for soybean stocks was 468
million bushels. USDA also cut its forecast for U.S. soy exports
to 1.690 billion bushels from 1.715 billion.
U.S. wheat ending stocks were raised 30 million bushels to
941 million, more than analysts were expecting, due to a
reduction in feed and residual usage.
(Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Paul Simao)