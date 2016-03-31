By Mark Weinraub
| WASHINGTON, March 31
WASHINGTON, March 31 U.S. farmers plan to boost
their corn seedings by 6.4 percent in 2016 and dial back soy
plantings even as supplies of the yellow grain rose sharply from
a year ago, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday.
Corn acreage was seen at a bigger-than-expected 93.601
million, which would be the third-highest level since 1944, in
the government's closely watched prospective plantings report.
USDA also said corn stocks as of March 1 stood at 7.808 billion
bushels, the second most on record and up from 7.750 billion
bushels a year earlier.
The corn acreage outlook topped analysts' expectations,
which ranged from 89.000 million to 91.000 million, with an
average of 89.972 million, according to a Reuters poll. In 2015,
U.S. farmers seeded 87.999 million acres of corn.
Analysts on average had expected corn stocks of 7.801
billion bushels.
The supply glut has weighed on corn prices and is already
threatening the profitability of the crop that U.S. farmers have
just begun to plant.
USDA said farmers planned to seed 82.236 million acres of
soybeans, which would be the third-highest recorded. That
compares with 82.650 million a year ago and an average analyst
estimate of 83.057 million.
Soybean stocks as of March 1 stood at 1.531 billion bushels
compared to 1.327 billion a year earlier.
USDA said all-wheat seedings would be a
smaller-than-expected 49.559 million acres, with the outlook for
all classes except for durum falling below the low end of trade
forecasts. Winter wheat acreage was pegged at 36.216 million,
spring wheat other than durum acreage at 11.348 million and
durum acreage at 1.995 million.
If realized, the other spring wheat acreage would be the
lowest since 1972.
Wheat stocks as of March 1 were 1.372 billion bushels, a
five-year high and up from 1.140 billion a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected quarterly wheat stocks of 1.356
billion bushels.
(Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Paul Simao)