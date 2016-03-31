(Adds market reaction, analyst comment)
By Mark Weinraub
WASHINGTON, March 31 U.S. farmers plan to boost
their corn seedings by 6.4 percent in 2016, above even than the
highest estimate, and dial back soy plantings, the U.S.
Agriculture Department said on Thursday, pushing futures in the
yellow grain to contract lows.
The Chicago Board of Trade December corn futures contract
that tracks the crop that will be seeded in the coming
weeks sank to an all-time low. The most actively traded corn
contract dropped 3.5 percent to its lowest in 2-1/2
months.
"The corn acreage was clearly the outlier, way over the bell
curve of expectations, and corn is reacting to it," said Charlie
Sernatinger, global head of grain futures at ED&F Man Capital.
Corn acreage was seen at a bigger-than-expected 93.601
million, which would be the third-highest level since 1944, in
the government's closely watched prospective plantings report.
USDA also said corn stocks as of March 1 stood at 7.808 billion
bushels, the second most on record and up from 7.750 billion
bushels a year earlier.
The corn acreage outlook topped analysts' expectations,
which ranged from 89.000 million to 91.000 million, with an
average of 89.972 million, according to a Reuters poll. In 2015,
U.S. farmers seeded 87.999 million acres of corn.
Analysts on average had expected corn stocks of 7.801
billion bushels.
The supply glut has weighed on corn prices for months and is
already threatening the profitability of the crop even before
most farmers begin running their tractors through fields.
USDA said farmers planned to seed 82.236 million acres of
soybeans, which would be the third-highest recorded. That
compares with 82.650 million a year ago and an average analyst
estimate of 83.057 million.
Soybean stocks as of March 1 stood at 1.531 billion bushels
compared to 1.327 billion a year earlier.
USDA said all-wheat seedings would be a
smaller-than-expected 49.559 million acres, with the outlook for
all classes except for durum falling below the low end of trade
forecasts. Winter wheat acreage was pegged at 36.216 million,
spring wheat other than durum acreage at 11.348 million and
durum acreage at 1.995 million.
If realized, the other spring wheat acreage would be the
lowest since 1972.
Wheat stocks as of March 1 were 1.372 billion bushels, a
five-year high and up from 1.140 billion a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected quarterly wheat stocks of 1.356
billion bushels.
(Additional reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago; Editing by
Paul Simao)