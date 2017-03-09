By Mark Weinraub
| WASHINGTON, March 9
WASHINGTON, March 9 U.S. soybean supplies will
be bigger than expected at the end of the marketing year as a
record harvest in Brazil will flood the global market, cutting
into demand for U.S. exports, the government said on Thursday.
The U.S. Agriculture Department in its monthly supply and
demand report raised its outlook for soybean end stocks for the
2016/17 marketing year by 15 million bushels to 435 million
bushels. The bump reflects a 25 million bushel reduction in U.S.
soybean exports, which is partially offset by a 10 million
bushel increase in soybeans crushed by domestic processors.
The average of estimates in a Reuters poll of analysts had
expected the report to show soybean ending stocks of 418 million
bushels. Estimates had ranged from 400 million bushels to 444
million bushels.
The government held its end stocks view and export forecast
for corn steady despite raising the outlook for Brazil corn
production. The outlook for domestic wheat ending stocks was cut
by 10 million bushels due to a reduction in imports.
USDA pegged U.S. corn end stocks at 2.320 billion bushels
and wheat end stocks at 1.129 billion bushels. That compares
with the average of analysts' forecasts of 2.317 billion bushels
for corn and 1.135 billion bushels for wheat.
The forecast for the Brazil soybean crop, which is currently
being harvested, was raised to 108.00 million tonnes from 104.00
million tonnes, above the average of analysts' estimates.
"The crop has benefited from favorable weather with ample
rainfall throughout the growing season, raising the prospects
for record yields," USDA said in the report.
Corn production in Brazil was raised 5 million tonnes, to
91.50 million.
USDA left its soy production estimate for Argentina, another
key exporter, unchanged at 55.50 million tonnes. The corn crop
in Argentina was seen at 37.50 million tonnes, up 1 million
tonnes from a month earlier.
The government raised its estimate of world ending stocks
for corn and soybeans to account for the increased South
American production.
It pegged global corn ending stocks at 220.68 million
tonnes, up from 217.56 million tonnes a month ago, and global
soybean ending stocks at 82.82 million tonnes, up from 80.38
million tonnes. Global wheat ending stocks were raised to
249.894 million tonnes from 248.61 million tonnes.
(Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Andrea Ricci)