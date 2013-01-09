BRIEF-German patent court issues initial decision
* District court in Germany ruled that Boston Scientific's lotus valve infringes one of co's patents for transcatheter aortic valves
WASHINGTON Jan 9 The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday named 597 counties in 14 U.S. states as drought disaster areas, its first such designations for 2013.
The move made all qualified farm operators in those areas eligible for low-interest emergency loans.
The counties have been in at least a "severe drought," as measured by the four-step U.S. Drought Monitor, for at least eight consecutive weeks.
* District court in Germany ruled that Boston Scientific's lotus valve infringes one of co's patents for transcatheter aortic valves
WASHINGTON, March 9 President Donald Trump will meet with Main Street community bankers on Thursday to learn more about their difficulties in complying with the tougher Dodd-Frank financial regulations enacted after the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
BERLIN, March 9 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday he was in favour of a "timely start to the exit" from the European Central Bank's loose monetary policy, as the central bank gathered for a policy meeting.