UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WASHINGTON May 17 USDA's National Veterinary Services Laboratories has detected porcine epidemic diarrhea (PEDV), a virus, in the Iowa hog population, a USDA spokesman said on Friday.
The virus, associated with outbreaks of diarrhea and vomiting in swine, is not a food safety concern and does not affect humans, the spokesman said.
Officials with USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), held a call with livestock industry representatives on Friday to discuss the situation. (Reporting By Ros Krasny)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources