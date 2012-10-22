CHICAGO Oct 22 The U.S. Department of Agriculture defended its practice of giving journalists early access to market-moving crop reports on Monday in response to questions about the security of the data.

Officials said at an annual meeting for users of USDA data that they were comfortable with the practice because reporters cannot publish information from crop reports until they are available to the general public.

Reporters view monthly crop reports in a secure room at USDA's headquarters in Washington, D.C. and pre-write articles for distribution to readers as soon as the data is publicly available. Reporters surrender electronic devices before entering the so-called "lock up" and do not have access to the Internet to publish information until it is posted on the USDA's website.

The USDA is widely regarded as the world's best source of information on U.S. and global crop supplies, offering an unmatched wealth of public data.

Traders and analysts have grown concerned about the USDA's longtime practice of allowing reporters early access to data since the Chicago Board of Trade in May extended grain trading hours to keep the markets open for the first time when the USDA issues crop reports.

Agribusiness company Cargill said in a letter to the USDA earlier this year, "in an environment in which markets are actively trading while critical reports are being released, anyone with early access will have an unfair advantage."

The Chicago Board of Trade, owned by CME Group Inc, extended weekday grain trading hours to 21 hours a session from 17 hours in response to a competitive threat from archrival IntercontinentalExchange, which launched look-alive corn, soy and wheat contracts.