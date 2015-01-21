CHICAGO Jan 21 The federal Agriculture
Department is looking into recent media reports over
controversial animal welfare conditions at its U.S. Meat Animal
Research Center in Nebraska, it said on Wednesday.
The agency said in a statement that it was reviewing
additional improvements in its animal science research,
including in improving animal well-being.
The New York Times reported on Monday that the Nebraska
research facility had failed to follow basic animal welfare
standards when conducting decades of research.
Researchers at the center, which is overseen by the USDA's
Agricultural Research Service, are tasked with finding ways to
bolster the profitability of the U.S. livestock industry,
according to the paper's report.
The research projects have ranged from making lamb chops
bigger, pork loins less fatty and helping American livestock
farmers fight animal diseases, the Times reported. In the
process, according to the report, the center has put these
animals into cruel and dangerous conditions and has operated
outside of the federal Animal Welfare Act, which does not cover
farm animals used in research.
