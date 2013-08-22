NEW YORK Aug 21 U.S. sugar processors have
offered to sell 90,150 tonnes of sugar to the U.S. Department of
Agriculture as part of its "sugar-for-ethanol" program, designed
to reduce an oversupply and boost domestic prices, the
government said on Wednesday.
The USDA will sell the sugar to ethanol producers, aiming at
averting mass forfeitures of sugar that was used as collateral
for government-backed loans.
The Obama administration inaugurated a program last week to
buy unwanted sugar and sell it at a loss to ethanol makers to
produce more biofuels and mitigate a costly sugar surplus.
It was the first time the administration used the so-called
Feedstock Flexibility Program, created under a 2008 law with the
goal of making sugar into a biofuel feedstock such as in Brazil.
While the government would lose money on the
sugar-for-ethanol program, it would be less expensive than the
forfeiture of hundreds of millions of dollars of loans issued
by the Agriculture Department to prop up domestic sugar prices.
Five companies have offered raw cane and refined beet sugar,
located in storage facilities in Louisiana, Nebraska, and North
Dakota, according to a release posted on the USDA website on
Wednesday.
The companies offering to sell sugar, which has been used as
collateral for loans, include: Alma Plantation LLC, Lafourche
Sugars LLC and Lula-Westfield LLC in Louisiana, the Western
Sugar Cooperative in Colorado, and United Sugars Corp/Minn-Dak
Farmers Cooperative in Minnesota.
Market participants expect between 300,000 and 500,000 tons
to ultimately be available through the program, with more to be
sold in a later round ahead of a September loan deadline.
Agribusiness Bunge Ltd is considering buying some of
the sugar from the U.S. government to reopen its biofuels plant
in Mississippi, Reuters reported on Wednesday.