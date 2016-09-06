(Adds details from TV images, dateline, ATF dispatched)
WASHINGTON, Sept 6 A fire broke out on Tuesday
at a U.S. Department of Agriculture facility in Maryland that
was closed last week because of threats, fire officials said.
The fire, at the USDA facility in Beltsville outside of
Washington, was at building 426, said a spokesman for Prince
George's County's fire and emergency medical services.
Last week, USDA facilities in five states, including the one
in Beltsville, were closed after receiving anonymous threats.
Live television footage showed ladder trucks and
firefighters on foot pouring water on a frame structure with
much of its metal roof off.
A fire department spokesman on Twitter described an initial
"heavy volume" of fire, but later said most of the visible fire
was out.
CBS News, citing sources, reported that Bureau of Alcohol,
Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives officials have been sent to the
fire scene.
(Reporting By Dan Burns and Ian Simpson, editing by W Simon and
Dan Grebler)