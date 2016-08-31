(Recasts throughout)
By Timothy Mclaughlin and P.J. Huffstutter
CHICAGO Aug 31 The U.S. Department of
Agriculture, which closed offices in five states on Tuesday
after receiving anonymous email threats, said all of its
facilities would be reopened by Thursday.
The agency opened most of the offices on Wednesday after
security was beefed up at the locations, department spokesman
Matthew Herrick said in a statement.
The USDA continues to work with local and federal
authorities, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, to
determine the seriousness of the threats, Herrick said.
The Forest Service and Natural Resources Conservation
Service offices in Hamden, Connecticut, as well as the USDA
office in Leetown, West Virginia, would reopen on Thursday,
Herrick said.
He said the reopening of those offices was delayed because
additional time was needed to get "security enhancements in
place for a safe and secure opening or to make official
notifications to union representatives."
Herrick added that he would have no further updates and
referred questions on the investigation to the FBI. Carol
Cratty, an FBI spokeswoman, declined to offer further
information.
The closures were triggered by one email message sent to
multiple employees at USDA offices in Hamden and Leetown, along
with offices in Fort Collins, Colorado; Beltsville, Maryland;
Raleigh, North Carolina; and Kearneysville, West Virginia,
Herrick said on Tuesday.
In West Virginia, Jefferson County Sheriff Pete Dougherty
told Reuters that his office was notified of the threat on
Monday by a USDA employee in the Kearneysville facility in the
northeastern part of the state.
"They were going to break into the building," Dougherty
said.
He said the emailed threat did not name the facility
specifically, and was similar to, or the same as, electronic
threats sent to other facilities.
A number of universities were also threatened this week,
school officials said.
(Reporting by Timothy McLaughlin and P.J. Huffstutter in
Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Tom Brown)