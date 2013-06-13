June 13 The U.S. Agriculture Department, reeling from the discovery of unapproved genetically modified (GM) wheat growing in Oregon, said on Thursday it is working to make "appropriate and validated" tests available to detect the wheat.

Domestic and overseas buyers of wheat are keen to have rapid tests on hand to rule out the potential for biotech grain to be present.

But the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service said: "Currently, there is no commercially available rapid validated test for (GM) wheat."

In a release, the service said its investigation into the Oregon wheat find continues. It said no other examples of the unapproved strain have been found, and it has no information the wheat has in commercial supply chains.