REFILE-BRIEF-Riis says to head Falck after leaving Novo Nordisk
* Outgoing Novo Nordisk North America head Riis said he taking the role of Chief Executive of Danish emergency services group Falck
June 13 The U.S. Agriculture Department, reeling from the discovery of unapproved genetically modified (GM) wheat growing in Oregon, said on Thursday it is working to make "appropriate and validated" tests available to detect the wheat.
Domestic and overseas buyers of wheat are keen to have rapid tests on hand to rule out the potential for biotech grain to be present.
But the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service said: "Currently, there is no commercially available rapid validated test for (GM) wheat."
In a release, the service said its investigation into the Oregon wheat find continues. It said no other examples of the unapproved strain have been found, and it has no information the wheat has in commercial supply chains.
* Outgoing Novo Nordisk North America head Riis said he taking the role of Chief Executive of Danish emergency services group Falck
COPENHAGEN, March 1 Novo Nordisk, the world's largest insulin maker, said on Wednesday the head of its North American operations Jakob Riis has resigned, casting doubt over its strategy in a market that accounts for more than half its sales.
* Hungary PMI at record high, Czech at almost 6-year high * Stock indices rebound after profit-taking slump * Currencies firm vs euro, which weakens versus dollar By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, March 1 Central European currencies and stocks surged and government bonds eased on Wednesday after Czech, Hungarian and Polish manufacturing indices showed robust economic growth. Hungary's Purchasing Managers' Index jumped to a record-high of 59.5 in February from 57 in Ja