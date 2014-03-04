By Colin Packham
| CANBERRA, March 4
CANBERRA, March 4 A gradual end to the U.S. big
freeze is needed to prevent further damage to the country's
wheat crop, the chief economist at the U.S. Department of
Agriculture (USDA) said on Tuesday.
U.S. wheat futures have firmed in recent weeks amid
concerns over potential curbs to yields as a result of cold
weather across the U.S. plains.
"The persistence of winter has been a problem...," said the
USDA's Joseph Glauber at a commodities conference in the
Australian capital Canberra.
"We have had snow cover over a lot of the regions and to a
degree that has protected things, but the concern is that when
you have a bit of warm weather and wheat popping out of
dormancy," he said, referring to the risk that short-lived
warmer weather could melt snows and could encourage growth that
could be damaged by further cold snaps.
Cold weather again returned to U.S. this week, with a deadly
winter storm hitting the U.S. east coast on Monday, cancelling
about 2,900 flights, shutting down Washington and closing
schools and local governments.
The condition of the U.S. plains winter wheat crop has
dropped due to frigid temperatures throughout February and dry
soils, U.S. government data released on Monday.
In Kansas, the largest production state for winter wheat,
the crop was rated 34 percent good to excellent, down 1
percentage point from a month earlier.
Nebraska's winter wheat crop was rated 43 percent good to
excellent, a 3 percentage point drop from the start of February.
The ratings decline was greater in southern areas of the
winter wheat belt, where soils were drier and the crop was more
susceptible to the cold.
"We still have a lot of dryness in the southern plains, that
is the other main concern," Glauber told Reuters.
Texas winter wheat was rated 15 percent good to excellent
compared with 19 percent a week ago.
U.S. March wheat futures surged nearly 5 percent on Monday
as tensions in Ukraine raised fears over potential disruptions
from the Black Sea, one of the world's key grain exporting
regions.
Glauber said he understood the market fears, but said it was
too early to speculate on the impact on global trade.
"I'm sure there is a lot of concern because it is such an
important producer in the world market," said Glauber. "Stocks
are surprisingly tight, we've had global record production but
we've had record consumption," said Glauber.